Duane Bunch
January 20, 1935 - October 29, 2020
Rocklin, California - Born in Wicks, Arkansas ~ January 20, 1935 . Came to CA as a preschooler on a train from the South. The dust bowl was coming and his father had to switch from farming to logging for a living. As his teenage years arrived so did the draft notice from the government. He decided to go to Reno and sigh up with the Navy. After 4 years he returned to Chester and worked for Collins Pine loading freezing box cars in winter. At that point he decided he left a good thing when he left the Navy and went back to Reno and rejoined the service. After 20 years of service a former Navy buddy called to have him join him in Real Estate. He moved on to run on office of 50 agents and be very successful. Elder Care was next on his agenda. In 1991 he retired from formal employment. He passed on to eternal life on October 29, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 21 years Bette, his daughter, Lisa, son, Steve, and the mother of all four children, Judy.
He leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He's also preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. Survived by Bill (Susie), Dale (Sandy) and brother Jerry. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation from 10:00-11:00AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, and are invited to attend the graveside service at 1:00PM at the Rocklin Cemetery, 4090 Kannasto St, Rocklin. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
