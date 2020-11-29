1/1
Antelope, California - Duane Engelsgaard, of Antelope CA, died Sat, Nov. 14, 2020, at home with his wife & family. He was born in Arlington, South Dakota, Feb. 6, 1937, to Erik & Julia Engelsgaard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erik & Julia; brother, Glen, & sister, Mildred. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosie; six grateful children, Cindy, Lois, Patricia, Julie, Erik and Roger; numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren; brother Arley of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; two sisters, Lorraine of Santa Paula, CA and Evelith Kuecker of Kearney, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Charlene of Visalia, CA; as well numerous nephews and nieces. A visitation will be held from 9:30am - 10:30am, Mon., Dec. 7, at Price Funeral Chapel. Private graveside service will follow at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Please visit https://www.pricefuneralchapel.com/obituary/Duane-Engelsgaard for a complete obituary and to leave a tribute for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Price Funeral Chapel
DEC
7
Graveside service
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
