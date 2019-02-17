Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Ferguson. View Sign

Duane Ferguson passed on December 24, 2018 after a battle with numerous health issues. He was 81. As a long time employee in the Aviation Div of Caltrans He inspected airports and heliports in the SoCal Region. He was a skydiver with over 200 jumps. He visited countries on six continents and loved good wine. He loved to host pool parties in the summer and take friends and family waterskiing. He was honest, stubborn, stable, loyal, and reliable. He could always be counted on and even though he rarely said it those close to him knew he loved them and they loved him back. He will be missed.

