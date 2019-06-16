Duane "Bud" Kramer passed away peacefully at home June 2, 2019. He has joined his wife Natalie of 67 years and daughter Catherine that preceded him in death. Bud was born June 13, 1930 in Round Prairie, Minnesota. He left at 15 for the Army, after two years in Korea and after arriving to California he met Natalie Tillson from Wyoming and they married July 24, 1948. In Sacramento they started their family, Cathy, Matthew, Duane Jr., and Mark. Along with many grand children and great-grand children. Bud retired from California Highway Patrol and Natalie retired from DMV. They will be greatly missed by family, friends, and Arcade church family. Please come celebrate Bud and Natalie's life with a memorial on June 19th at 10am, East Lawn on Greenback.

