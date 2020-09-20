Duchai Nguyentan

On September 7, 2020 Duc Nguyentan, father of 4 and grandfather of 1 transitioned peacefully. Duc was born on October 18, 1950 at Le Thuy, Quang Binh, South Vietnam. Duc received a BA in Law, from the Hue University of Law. He then attended the Thu Duc Army Infantry Officer School and was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant in the 3rd Squadron, 7th Division of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam. Duc immigrated with his family to the United States where he graduated from the University of the Pacific with a BA in International Affairs followed by an MBA from National University. In keeping with his military service towards the cause of freedom in Vietnam, Duc remained a steadfast defender of the freedom and human rights of the Vietnamese people. Duc joins his son DucHuan and leaves behind his loving wife Cynthia Ho Nguyentan, son DucHai, son DucHuy, daughter DucAnhHoa, Daughter-in-law Claudia, and granddaughter Mina HQ Nguyentan as well as a loving grand family of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephew and future grand daughters and sons. "A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. He taught us in life, to learn for an eternity."



