1/1
Duchai Nguyentan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duchai's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 7, 2020 Duc Nguyentan, father of 4 and grandfather of 1 transitioned peacefully. Duc was born on October 18, 1950 at Le Thuy, Quang Binh, South Vietnam. Duc received a BA in Law, from the Hue University of Law. He then attended the Thu Duc Army Infantry Officer School and was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant in the 3rd Squadron, 7th Division of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam. Duc immigrated with his family to the United States where he graduated from the University of the Pacific with a BA in International Affairs followed by an MBA from National University. In keeping with his military service towards the cause of freedom in Vietnam, Duc remained a steadfast defender of the freedom and human rights of the Vietnamese people. Duc joins his son DucHuan and leaves behind his loving wife Cynthia Ho Nguyentan, son DucHai, son DucHuy, daughter DucAnhHoa, Daughter-in-law Claudia, and granddaughter Mina HQ Nguyentan as well as a loving grand family of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephew and future grand daughters and sons. "A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. He taught us in life, to learn for an eternity."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved