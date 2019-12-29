Duncan Lyle passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born and raised in Copperhill, Tennessee. Duncan served 22 years in the Air Force, retiring from McClellan AFB, 20 years in Insurance as an Industrial Safety Engineer, and then started his own company writing Safety Programs for businesses. Duncan's wife of 49 years, Glenna, passed away in 2001. Duncan is survived by his 3 children, Steve Lyle, Sue Lyle, and Leslie Goodman. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Duncan's celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11th, at 11am, at his beloved Carmichael Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to the Sacramento Food Bank.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 29, 2019