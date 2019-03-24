Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwight Llewellyn Gilmore. View Sign

Dwight Llewellyn Gilmore passed peacefully into God's Hands on November 11, 2018. Dwight was born in San Francisco on April 28, 1928 to Raymond and Lillian (Berg) Gilmore. He was preceeded in death by both of his parents, sister Betty and brother Donald, and his wife JoAnne (Shubin), mother of their three sons. Dwight was a gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor and a kind and gentle soul. He was a member of the American Legion, B.P.O. of Elks, a Mason, Scottish Rite and of the Oriental Shrine Band. Dwight served in the Merchant Marines then volunteered for the U.S. Navy at the beginning of the Korean War. Dwight suffered from a rare degenerative muscle disease, Inclusion Body Myositis, for which there is no cure. He leaves behind his beloved family; wife Shirley, sons Richard (Petra), Ronald and Michael; step-children Lorraine and Bill; grandchildren Barlow (Hallie), Caitlin, Chelsey, Shantelle and Remick; great grandchildren Kenny, Kaydon, Grace Hazel and new baby Khloe Rose. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on April 6, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2201 Benita Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

