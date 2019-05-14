Dwight S. Abel, 71, passed away in the early morning of 05/07/2019 in Rio Linda, CA. He was born January 29, 1948 in Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Homer Abel and May Waggoner, siblings Don Abel and Laura Lopez (Holmes), and his first wife of nearly 30 years Judy Abel (Brogdon). He is survived by his wife of 20 years Donna Abel, his daughter and her husband Ginger and Cecil King, his son Ricky Abel, step-sons Chuckie and Brian Frank, 11 step-grandchildren, 4 step-great grandchildren, his sister Debbie Abel, and 2 brothers Robert and Dennis Holmes. Dwight spent over 30 years working for Southern Pacific/Union Pacific Railroad. His passion was restoring classic cars. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and dedication to his family. Dwight never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes in Sacramento. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to the .

