Dyson Eli "Bud" Fourness
Born April 13, 1927, in Sacramento, California, Dyson Eli (Bud) Fourness passed away in Carson City, Nevada on August 10, 2020, at the age of 93. Dyson leaves behind his wife, Virginia, children Loren, Sharon and Karen, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dyson attended college at the Boston Conservatory of Music, in Boston, Massachusetts. Bud was a trumpet player, and with a lifelong love of music he studied, and played the trumpet for many years. While attending the conservatory, Bud was asked to play in the Boston Pops Orchestra under Arthur Fiedler. Bud also performed in the Pennsylvania Symphony, and the Florida Symphony. Bud met his first wife, Kathleen, while attending college. After approximately three years on the symphonic tour, Bud decided to return to California. There, he pursued a career in real estate. Bud became a licensed real estate broker, and then distinguished himself by becoming an MAI appraiser. Bud specialized in the valuation of agricultural land in Northern, and Central California. He was a longtime member of the East Sacramento Rotary Club, and a Past President of Building Owners & Managers Association of Sacramento, BOMA, (1989). He was honorably discharged from the Navy during the Second World War. Dyson enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, and camping with his wife, Virginia.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
