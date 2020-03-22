Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eagen Janel Patterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Eagen J. Patterson announces her sudden and unexpected passing at the age of 36 years on 3/10/2020. Eagen was preceded in death by her dear sister, Annie, whom she is now reunited with. Born on 3/5/1984 in Mobile, Alabama and raised in Sacramento, California. Eagen graduated from Christian Brothers High School, received her bachelor's degree from UC Davis, and recently completed an accelerated master's degree program through USC in December 2019. Eagen was dedicated to her career in State service and worked at DMV, Department of General Services, and most recently State Fund. Eagen was extremely smart and creative and left an impact everywhere she went. Her quick wit, sarcasm, and love of gathering friends for games, good food, and laughter will be forever missed. She is survived by her mother, Alicia; father, Mark; the love of her life, Scott; his mother, Mary; her beloved fur children, Mochi, and Pax; honorary sister and best friend, Joni-Marie (Joel); and many close friends and colleagues. A celebration of Eagen's life will be held sometime in May or June in Sacramento, California. For details contact,

[email protected] Donations in memory of Eagen may be made to her favorite nonprofit, NorCal Bully Breed Rescue. You can always find Eagen in the rainbows. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 22, 2020

