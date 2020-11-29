1/1
Earl Bleile
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Bleile
May 7, 1923 - November 12, 2020
Vacaville, California - On November 12, 2020, Earl Bleile passed away after a 10 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, June Jarmin Bleile, whom he met when both were students at Oregon State University. They have four children, Robert (Debbie), Barbara (Fernando), Bruce (Mary), Beth (Klaus), 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, with another on the way. He is also survived by his brother Harry (Francis), and preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marian Bleile and brother George.
Earl was a B-29 navigator during WWII and was called back into service during the Korean War where he was a radar bombardier instructor for two years. Upon leaving the service, he returned to the wholesale lumber business in Sacramento where he worked until retirement.
Earl lived a full, loving life. Besides being a great father and husband, he was a dedicated scout master, little league coach, an elder and regular usher at Fremont Presbyterian Church, a Railroad Museum docent with over 3000 hours of volunteer service, and an avid OSU Beavers supporter. But foremost, he enjoyed his family time at home and at the family cabin on the South Fork of the American River.
A private family service will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trident Society - Sacramento
9650 Fairway Drive #120
Roseville, CA 95678
9167715300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved