Earl Bleile

May 7, 1923 - November 12, 2020

Vacaville, California - On November 12, 2020, Earl Bleile passed away after a 10 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, June Jarmin Bleile, whom he met when both were students at Oregon State University. They have four children, Robert (Debbie), Barbara (Fernando), Bruce (Mary), Beth (Klaus), 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, with another on the way. He is also survived by his brother Harry (Francis), and preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marian Bleile and brother George.

Earl was a B-29 navigator during WWII and was called back into service during the Korean War where he was a radar bombardier instructor for two years. Upon leaving the service, he returned to the wholesale lumber business in Sacramento where he worked until retirement.

Earl lived a full, loving life. Besides being a great father and husband, he was a dedicated scout master, little league coach, an elder and regular usher at Fremont Presbyterian Church, a Railroad Museum docent with over 3000 hours of volunteer service, and an avid OSU Beavers supporter. But foremost, he enjoyed his family time at home and at the family cabin on the South Fork of the American River.

A private family service will be held.





