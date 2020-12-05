1/1
Earl Marlink
1931 - 2020
Earl Marlink
January 22, 1931 - November 19, 2020
Sacramento, California - Rev. Earl Marlink was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior, no longer constrained by the Parkinson's that had taken his strength and his voice but not his faith. He was ever a good and faithful servant for the Lord.
Earl grew up in Hudsonville, Michigan and its Christian Reformed Church (CRC) community. In high school as he pondered his life choices, a pastoral advisor who knew he was thinking about attending Calvin College and Seminary told him that if he wanted to be closer to God, there was no better way than being a minister. Choice made, and serving God and God's people became hallmarks of his life.
He was known affectionately as "the Dominie" at the first churches he pastored in Ackley, Iowa and Oak Park, Illinois, both with deep Dutch roots and Calvinist traditions. In 1955, he accepted the call to Ackley CRC, a country church made up primarily of farmers. The church property was located outside of the small town with a parsonage, the church itself, a cemetery, and a CRC elementary school, all surrounded by cornfields. Winters were harsh, but in the warmth of the congregation Earl became a preacher.
In 1959, he accepted a call to pastor the Oak Park CRC located in a suburb of Chicago. Unlike Ackley there were a number of CRC churches in the Chicago area, including the Lawndale CRC in Chicago's Southside, the one Black congregation alongside those that were Dutch. In the mid-1960s, Earl began collaborating with and learning from the leaders of the Lawndale church which led to him putting into practice a moral imperative he had explored in seminary— Christian social action. Lawndale's parents wanted their children to attend the CRC schools in Cicero, something the school board refused, deeming it too dangerous, something Earl, however, advocated for in countless sermons and meetings. He urged school and church leaders not to make their decisions based on race and fear. When the church consistory demanded he stop speaking out, he began a prayerful search for a new church to pastor.
In 1966, Earl accepted a call to serve the Sacramento CRC, a neighborhood church with a multicultural congregation. Here he was often called "the Rev" and for 16 years he pastored a church that mirrored the diversity of the community, that worked to be inclusive of the cultural heritages and church traditions of its members. He had a gift for bringing people together to bridge differences and fellowship joyously.
Earl's partner in worship and music was his beloved wife, Lenore. Services often found Lenore at the piano or organ and Earl leading the choir or singing a solo. Their partnership was an integral part of the 13½ years they served CRC Home Missions as Interim Ministry Specialists for churches in Honolulu, Zuni, Calgary, and Corvallis to name just a few. They were a team in all things but especially in ministry.
Surviving Earl are his daughters and their families: 1) Jayne Marlink, son Devon (spouse Renee); 2) Michelle Marlink, sons Matt Nootenboom (spouse Kaisie and children Arie and Chelsea) and David Nootenboom (spouse Stacey and children Eli, Charlotte, Evanee, and Phoebe); 3) Alycia Sato, spouse Mike, son Rob (spouse Ako), and daughter Jen Sato-Boehm (spouse J.B.); 4) Paula Fong, spouse Dennis, son Ryan (spouse Eric), and daughter Aubrey; and 5) Laurel Quast, spouse Gary and sons Nathan and Jared.
Earl has been reunited in heaven with Lenore, his parents, Albert and Jane Marlink, brother Dale, sister-in-law Bernice, nephew Carl, and granddaughter Amy Fong.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Regency Place for the support they gave to Earl and our family.
No memorial events are planned at this time.
Remembrances to honor of Earl may be made in support of CRC programs and initiatives. Link to https://www.crcna.org/donate to contribute to Calvin Seminary or use the scroll-down menu to find Race Relations, Social Justice, and Leadership Diversity Grants which include support for Women in Ministry.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 5, 2020.
December 2, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
December 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
