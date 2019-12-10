Earle Travis passed away at home on December 5, 2019 at the age of 87. He will be greatly missed by Bertha his wife of 64 years, children Mike (Kathy), Teri (Gus), Greg (Leanne), Ron, Anne (Kevin), 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a large extended family and many friends. Earle proudly served 28 years in the Air Force. Viewing from 6-7 pm and Vigil from 7-8 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sierra View Funeral Home. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Assumption. Graveside service to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 10, 2019