Earnest "Ernie" Hrabal passed away after a short illness on February 18 in Roseville, CA, surrounded by family members. He is survived by daughter Stacie Anne Hrabal of San Jose, CA; son David Scott Hrabal and his children Caroline Diane and Alec Robert Hrabal, of Portland, OR; brother Jerry Hrabal of Hillsboro, OR; and sister Marie Walther of Oahu, HI. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lois "Jane" Hrabal; and brother Frank Janik of Amherst, OH. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 20, 1933 to Emilie and Joseph Hrabal, Ernie served in the US Navy and earned an Electrical Engineering degree at Oregon State University before he moved to California and met his wife Jane. He worked at Lockheed Corporation for many years before he and Jane retired and moved to Sun City Roseville in 1998. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on Saturday, March 2. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Ernie was a beloved brother, husband, father and friend, loved by all who knew him. He was our best friend and will be greatly missed.

