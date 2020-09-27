Founding Pastor of the Christian Life Center of Roseville, CA The Rev. Ector A. Sidhu was born on March 21st, 1935. He passed away peacefully at Sutter Roseville Hospital surrounded by family and members of his congregation on Thursday September 26th, 2019. Pastor Sidhu had just celebrated 50 years as founding Pastor of the Christian Life Center and 60 years of marriage. Married Life He married Lupe Suarez on July 25, 1959 in the Apostolic Assembly Church in what is now "Old Sacramento" about where the pony express rider statue is. They had two children together, and he is also survived by three grandchildren. Working Life During the Eisenhower and Johnson administrations, he began working in the Aero Space industry as a rocket engine instrumentation technician. First in Los Angeles for Hughes Aircraft, then in Rancho Cordova for Aerojet where they tested the Titan and Apollo rocket engines. Pastoral Life Pastor Sidhu would hold several Ministerial Associate and Pastoral positions, one of which was the Jesus Name Pentecostal Church of Roseville and then the Roseville Gospel Tabernacle, where he served as an interim pastor. Founding Pastor In September of 1969 he founded the independent Christian Life Center (then known as Sacramento Tabernacle) in the home of his nephew. The church, now located at Fern and Clinton Streets in Roseville, has undertaken a complete renovation of their buildings. Although Pastor Sidhu had preached his last sermon on June 28th, 2015, he remained as Pastor Emeritus of the Christian Life Center till his passing. Memorial Services were held on October 11th and 12th with the internment service at Roseville Cemetery on October 15th.



