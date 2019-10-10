Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ed Kittrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ed Kittrell passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a short but hard fought battle with cancer on October 7, 2019. Ed was a wonderful husband of 26 years to his wife, Deanna Kittrell. He was an amazing father to Christopher, 22, and Chloe, 19. Ed is also survived by his mother, Regina, stepfather, Terry, and sister, Kim; as well as many extended family members. Ed was funny, kind, smart, and had a positive effect on many lives. Ed was a Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration in San Francisco and Sacramento for 24 years, retiring from DEA in 2015. Until his passing, Ed was manager for the Special Investigations Unit for Blue Shield of California. A celebration of Ed's life will be held on October 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville, CA. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the following organizations: Sutter care at Home Hospice, Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation Those of us who had the honor to know and love Ed will miss him deeply and will always carry his memory with us.

