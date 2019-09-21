Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eda Bernice Scheuffele. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eda Scheuffele was a longtime resident of Elk Grove, CA. She passed away Friday Sept. 6, 2019. Eda was born July 13, 1933 to Louie and Velma (Stock) Houston in Plymouth CA. Eda Graduated from Elk Grove High School, where she met her husband, Marvin Eugene Scheuffele (deceased). Marvin and Eda were married November 1950, and had four children. Bernice, Deanna (David), David (Bridget), and Mark (Sharlott). She has six wonderful grandchildren and six loving great-grandchildren. Eda loved being involved with her children's activities as a volunteer and leader: She supported them through Sunday school, Church Youth groups, Swim team, Synchronized Swim team, 4-H, Girl Scout and Boy Scouts. 'Eda and Company' volunteered for Bingo at Bruceville Terrace for 25 years. Eda handcrafted many of the bingo gifts herself and always had a variety of gifts for the residents. Eda had a sewing consultant business for many years, fashioning and designing custom clothing. She was a founding member of two Country Western dance clubs in the Elk Grove area and a participating member of a local Folk Dance club. Eda was particularly proud of the fifteen years that she choreographed dance routines and performances for the California State Fair. The programs would always include dancers wearing costumes in red white and blue created by Eda. A Celebration of Life will be held at Fausel Ranch in Placerville, Sept. 28th 2019 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers we ask all attending to wear Eda's favorite colors RED, WHITE and BLUE. Please contact the family for additional information. Login to:

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 21, 2019

