Eddie Felix Avalos, born November 20, 1957, in Sacramento, CA and passed away on March 10th, 2020. Eddie is preceded in death by his Father, John Avalos. He is survived by his Mother, Connie Avalos, Sister, Darlene Vallejo (Victor), Children, Jezikka Sullivan (Joshua), Edward Avalos (Stefane), Timothy Avalos (Jamelia) and Grandchildren Ethan and Carter Sullivan, Jeffery, Alessandria, and Charlotte Avalos, and Amelia Thomas. A Celebration of Life picnic will be held on Oct 2nd at William Land Park at 1:00PM.



