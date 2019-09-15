Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Alfred "Ed" Owre. View Sign Service Information North Sacramento Funeral Home 725 El Camino Avenue Sacramento , CA 95815 (916)-922-9668 Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away on September 9, 2019 in Carmichael. He was born in Sacramento, California on October 1,1925 to Ole Einar and Elisa Owre who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Ruth Aileene Owre, sister Olive (Jane) Stott and brother William (Bill) Owre. He is survived by his son Eric L. Owre of San Antonio, Texas, brother Rolf (wife Beverley) Owre of Sacramento, California, and many nephews, nieces and cousins in the United States and in Norway. First generation Norwegian-American and extremely proud to be "Norsk". He was a graduate of Sacramento's Grant Union High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of California at Berkeley. He was part of the "Greatest Generation" and served in the Army Air Corp during WWII and achieved rank of Corporal. He served with distinction as a Chief Civilian Personnel Manager for USAF/USAFE at McClellan AFB, Sacramento, Wickam Field Honolulu Hawaii, Misawa and Itazuke Air Bases in Japan, Clark Air Base in the Philippines, Lindsey Air Station and Sembach Air Base in Germany and Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas All for which he received many citations of meritorious service. He was a member of the Acacia Fraternity while attending Cal. Past President of the Grant Union Alumni Association. Past Master of Warren G. Harding/San Juan Masonic Lodge and proud recipient of the Hiram Award. Member of the Shriners. He was also a member/officer of many other professional/civic organizations. While in San Antonio, Texas was a member of Shepherd King Lutheran Church where he served on council and was friend to many. A lifetime member of Bethel Lutheran Church (Sacramento) he was the son of the Founding Members of Bethel. There he served as President and other positions of Council most recently as Treasurer. A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday September 20th, at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, A memorial and celebration of his life service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1200 Alamos Ave, Sacramento on Saturday September 21st at 10 AM. Graveside service with Military Honors and Committal Service will be held on Tuesday September 24th at 1:30PM at the Sacramento Valley Veterans Cemetery, Dixon, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Bethel Lutheran Church, the Shriners Hospital, or a .

