Edgar Kee Jang passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 5, 2020, at the age of 96. Born near Courtland on January 16, 1924, he grew up with 9 siblings on a pear orchard next to Steamboat Slough, CA. He is survived by wife Lilly, sons Les ( Doreen ) and Gary ( Jackie ), seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Edward, sister Betty, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Tim, Edwin and Joe and sisters Wynne, Lily, Lina and Ruby. Edgar was a successful farmer in West Sacramento and Dixon for over 30 years. Funeral services will be private with Celebration of Life to follow in the future. Remembrances may be sent to ACC Senior Services, or to a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 22, 2020