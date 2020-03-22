Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Kee Jang. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edgar Kee Jang passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 5, 2020, at the age of 96. Born near Courtland on January 16, 1924, he grew up with 9 siblings on a pear orchard next to Steamboat Slough, CA. He is survived by wife Lilly, sons Les ( Doreen ) and Gary ( Jackie ), seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Edward, sister Betty, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Tim, Edwin and Joe and sisters Wynne, Lily, Lina and Ruby. Edgar was a successful farmer in West Sacramento and Dixon for over 30 years. Funeral services will be private with Celebration of Life to follow in the future. Remembrances may be sent to ACC Senior Services, or to a .

Edgar Kee Jang passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 5, 2020, at the age of 96. Born near Courtland on January 16, 1924, he grew up with 9 siblings on a pear orchard next to Steamboat Slough, CA. He is survived by wife Lilly, sons Les ( Doreen ) and Gary ( Jackie ), seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Edward, sister Betty, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Tim, Edwin and Joe and sisters Wynne, Lily, Lina and Ruby. Edgar was a successful farmer in West Sacramento and Dixon for over 30 years. Funeral services will be private with Celebration of Life to follow in the future. Remembrances may be sent to ACC Senior Services, or to a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.