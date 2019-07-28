Eddie entered into rest July 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Born on March 16, 1928 in Massa Maciania, Lucca, Italy. Immigrated to Sacramento with his family at the age of two. A graduate of Sacramento High School, class of 1946, where he met Sallie, his wife of 68 years. At the age of 18 he joined the Carpenters Union, Local 46, where he served his apprentice with Joe Gabrielli, as a working member until his retirement at age 65. He spent a majority of his career at F. Marsalla Construction, working on many schools and churches in the Sacramento area. He was a member of the Dante Club, Piemonte Realle, Romulus, S.I.R.S., and B.P.O.E #6. In retirement he enjoyed travel with his wife and friends, many golf trips, and visiting family in Italy. Preceded in death by his parents Attilio and Giovanna, brothers Fernando, Diulio, and grandson Kyle. Survived by his wife Sallie, daughter Lauretta (Gary Cascio) and son Ed. Three grandsons, and six great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in the chapel on Thursday, August 1, at 11:00 A.M. Donations can be made to All Hallows Catholic Church, or a .

