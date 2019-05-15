Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1066 26th Street Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On the morning of May 7, 2019, Edith "Edie" Chapin, 99, passed away with grace, dignity and peace with family at her side. Born at home in Hilt, California on October 12, 1919 to Marion and Manuel Shelley, Edie was proud to be a second generation Portuguese American. Her parent's families, Marion Alves and Manuel Shelley (originally Silveira) emigrated from the Azores. They worked hard as dairy farmers and bore 7 children Maisie, Edith, Richard "Bud", David, Pearl, Patrick, and Gloria Lewis of Orland, her only living sibling. Always petite in stature (barely 4'11"), Edie had a big heart and a generous spirit. Growing up in Siskiyou County, Edie struggled with a congenital hip defect. After a year in San Francisco for hip surgery, she was unable to return to high school. Even though Edith's dream of becoming a schoolteacher was dashed, she lived her life "teaching" children she cared for each day. After moving to Sacramento in the 1940's, Edie met William "Bill" Wallace Chapin at a USO dance in the hall that is now Empress Tavern, below The Crest Theater. Edie and Bill, a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force wed on 9/15/1946. The military moved them to many states including Texas and Maine. Little Edie gave birth to 5 daughters: Sharon Rose, Judith Ann (Judy), Diane Marie (recently deceased), Patricia Claire (Patty), and Crystal Elaine (Chrissy). After her divorce, Edie raised her daughters with love, care, and pride in Napa, CA before returning to Sacramento in 1977. A loving grandmother to 14 and great grandmother to 8, Edie was known as the "baby whisperer." Children have always been a source of great joy to her, but then Edie found joy in just about everything! At almost every holiday celebration or special event, we could anticipate what she would say"This is the best day ever!" Her love of family, faith in God and optimism are an inspiration to all. There was not a child that "Gramma" could not soothe with her soft touch and a lullaby. Each of her daughters were blessed to have had Edie live in their homes to help care for their children. She was able to travel to many places over the years, spending time with her family in Hawaii, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, and numerous cities in CA. In 2002, with the help of her family, she was able to buy a condo in Rocklin, CA. She loved having her own place and lived there until January 2019. Due to declining health, she was moved to her daughter Patty and husband Denny's home in Sacramento. She was lovingly cared for by Patty, her granddaughter Erika, Tabita (caregiver) as well as other family members until her death. A funeral mass is scheduled at 11:30am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sacramento (1066 26th Street). Reception immediately following in Brunsman Hall. Flowers are welcome. Donations can be made to or St. Francis of Assisi Parish.

