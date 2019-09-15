Edith Gertrude Grace Fogle passed away August 29, 2019, age 94, in Stockton, CA. She was born in West Plains, Missouri. Preceded in death by husband John. Loving mother of Gerald, Jed and Janet (Steven) and grandmother to Nolan & Christopher. Mrs. Fogle was an active member of the First Baptist Church of North Sacramento. She served as a Cub Scout Leader and crafts leader at youth camps. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service Saturday September 21, 2019 at 2:00PM at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Ave. Sacramento, CA 95815. A private internment will take place at Fair Oaks Cemetery, Fair Oaks, CA. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church of North Sacramento 2601 Del Paso Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95815
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 15, 2019