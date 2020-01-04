Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Hsiao. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Hsiao, a residence of Davis since 1963, was a force of nature. Her energy, intelligence, grace and caring left an impression on everyone she met over her nearly 86 years. A homemaker and wonderful cook, she inadvertently developed a global reputation; her gracious hosting of visitors and students from many countries extended her renown to six continents, and was an important factor contributing to the academic career of her husband Ted Hsiao. Her open and curious nature meant she could talk to anyone, and her extensive linguistic repertoire (German, English, French, Spanish, Italian, rudimentary Chinese and a smattering of Hindi and Latin), certainly helped. An adventurous spirit, she and Ted loved traveling, visiting friends, former students and new places throughout the world. Edith's sons, Terence Hsiao and Gregor Hsiao, were happily dragged along in her wake, anticipating adventure yet secure in the knowledge that she'd be able to talk through or deal with any situation that came up. She loved her four grandchildren, Melina, Leilani, Karsten and Meilani deeply and took justified pride in them. Edith was a gracious and constant friend. German through and through, she kept a gemütliches house, taught both of her sons the language, and regularly saw her family and childhood friends in Germany where her two sisters, five nephews, and one niece live. She passed away from cancer at home on November 11, 2019 surrounded by her family and blessed with friends who came to see her at the end. A remembrance gathering for family and friends will be held in the afternoon of January 25, 2020 in Davis.

Edith Hsiao, a residence of Davis since 1963, was a force of nature. Her energy, intelligence, grace and caring left an impression on everyone she met over her nearly 86 years. A homemaker and wonderful cook, she inadvertently developed a global reputation; her gracious hosting of visitors and students from many countries extended her renown to six continents, and was an important factor contributing to the academic career of her husband Ted Hsiao. Her open and curious nature meant she could talk to anyone, and her extensive linguistic repertoire (German, English, French, Spanish, Italian, rudimentary Chinese and a smattering of Hindi and Latin), certainly helped. An adventurous spirit, she and Ted loved traveling, visiting friends, former students and new places throughout the world. Edith's sons, Terence Hsiao and Gregor Hsiao, were happily dragged along in her wake, anticipating adventure yet secure in the knowledge that she'd be able to talk through or deal with any situation that came up. She loved her four grandchildren, Melina, Leilani, Karsten and Meilani deeply and took justified pride in them. Edith was a gracious and constant friend. German through and through, she kept a gemütliches house, taught both of her sons the language, and regularly saw her family and childhood friends in Germany where her two sisters, five nephews, and one niece live. She passed away from cancer at home on November 11, 2019 surrounded by her family and blessed with friends who came to see her at the end. A remembrance gathering for family and friends will be held in the afternoon of January 25, 2020 in Davis. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close