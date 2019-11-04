Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith M. Dysart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith M. Dysart (Edie), 98, of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Sutter Roseville Hospital in Roseville, CA. Edie's Memorial Service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 7067 Garden Gate Drive, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Edie was born on July 21,1921, the daughter of Otis and Fern (Grasby) Skarloken, in Dover Township, Griggs County, North Dakota. She graduated with a high school diploma from Dover School in 1939. Edie moved to Bremerton, Washington, during World War II and worked at the Naval Station located there. After marrying her first husband Phillip Bruce Babcock, she moved to Roseburg, Oregon, and then to Marysville California. There, Edie worked as a medical assistant and receptionist for 18 years. After marrying Franklin Henry Dysart, Edie and Frank managed the Bel Air Apartments in Yuba City for 25 years before moving to Citrus Heights to be nearer to family. Edith Marian Dysart was the third youngest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings, Leroy, Gladys (Pedersen), Floyd, Wallace, Chester, and Virgil. Edie is survived by her daughter, Terri Babcock Morris and son-in-law, Kelly Morris and her youngest brother, Bernard (Ben) Skarloken and his wife Gail, as well as her half-sister Janice Sabinash. Edie claimed as her own, Mary (Morris) Lee and husband, Rich Lee, as her grandchildren, and Hannah Lee and Dallas Lee as her great grandchildren. Edie loved Ascension Lutheran Church and all of the wonderful people that she met there. As a result, she gained an abiding faith, many strong friendships and a fulfilling sense of community. Even at 98 years old, her passing left her family and friends, with the sense that she left us much too soon; a life enjoyed and well lived.

