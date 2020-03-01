Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Sato. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Sato was born March 21, 1931 in San Lorenzo, Ca. and passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 in Sacramento. Edith was predeceased by her husband of 57 years Stanley Sato, DDS. Edith was one of five children and the only daughter of Toku & Kimiye Nishimura. Edith is predeceased by brothers, Samuel, Luther, & Roy Nishimura. She will be missed by brother Oliver Nishimura (Michi) of Hayward, sister-in-law Irene Nishimura of San Leandro, brother-in-law Art Sato of Sacramento and many nieces and nephews. Edith was a longtime member of the First Japanese Baptist Church. The family wishes to extend our appreciation to Antonette & staff for the wonderful & loving care that Edith received at the Retreat Carehome. Thank you to Tom for taking care of her so thoughtfully over the years. Special thanks to Dr. Vicki Wheelock who treated Edith throughout her battle with Parkinson's. At her request there will be no services. Donations in her memory may be made to: Asian Community Center 7334 Park City Drive Sacramento CA 95831 or a .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020

