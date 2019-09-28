Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edlin Henry Hubert Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edlin Henry Hubert, Jr. Born 12/8/1936 and passed away 9/10/2019, at age 82. He was the youngest of 3 children, born and raised in Sacramento by Edlin and Ruth Hubert. He was a dedicated 4-H member and grew up raising and successfully showing cattle at County and State Fairs. He was a member of the first graduating class of El Camino High School in 1954. He attended Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo as an Animal Husbandry/ Dairy Major. He was also a member of the Mayflower Society, descended from William and Susan White. He was a very successful businessman in wholesale food distribution, primarily selling Pepperidge Farm Cookies & Goldfish crackers, and many other snack items for over 35 years before retiring in 2000. He spent the last 50 years as a resident of Carmichael. He is survived by his business partner and wife of 51 years, Faye, along with their 5 daughters, Rebecca Steffensrud, Lynne Potter, Sibyl Myers, Christine Melendy and Theresa Krich. He is also survived by his sister, Marjorie Rolandelli of Lafayette, Ca., and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held on October 27, 2019

