Born on April 29, 1933 in Morrill, Nebraska. Edmund left us to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Edmund served in the Army during the Korean War, served in the California National Guard and was a member of Laborers Union Local 185. Edmund was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and especially hunting. He also liked decoding puzzles--the cryptograms. His presence will be missed until we meet him again in heaven. Edmund was preceded in death by his son Nathan Trujillo. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sara and his children: Tim Trujillo, Shawn Trujillo, Shelley Alvarez and Jamie Trujillo; 14 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, beloved cousins: Kathy, Tillie & Sue, and many other relatives. The family wishes to extend a special thanks for the care given to Edmund by Vitas Hospice and the staff at Appleridge Assisted Living Facility. Services will be held on December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sierra Hills East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento.

