Edna Brown was born June 28, 1926 in Oklahoma and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 25, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA at the age of 93. She was a longtime resident of Elk Grove, moving here in 1959. She retired from Elk Grove Unified School District, she spent most of her career at Joseph Kerr Middle School. She also worked many years at the Y-Not Club where people knew her as Ms. Edna. She was an avid sports fan, especially basketballGO KINGS! She was preceded in death by her parents James Hardin and Alpha Hardin, husband Clay Brown, sister Edith Warder and brother Thomas Hardin. She is survived by her daughter Dorlynne Wulf, son Glenn Brown (Susan), granddaughters: Barbara Larson, Denise Jones (TJ), Heather Dotta (Thomas) and Kimberly Hatfield, great grandchildren: Vincent Larson, Austin Hatfield, Jacob Larson, Clay Jones, Thomas Dotta Jr., Garrett King, Cheyenne Jones, Ethan Dotta and Logan Dotta, also numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life with Chaplain Mindi Russell will be held on Sunday October 20, 2019 at 1pm at The Dotta Family home 9273 Rancho Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate Edna and to support the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to

HollyRod.org which is a foundation dedicated to providing compassionate care to those living with Autism and Parkinson's disease.

