Edna Mae Roberson (Fox) Bryant

Edna Mae Fox was born to John and Pearl Fox in Okemah, Oklahoma on September 8, 1937, one of eight children. They left Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl era and traveled to California, eventually settling in the Modesto area. She is survived by her husband Ron Bryant. Edna graduated from Modesto High School in 1956. She married Neal Roberson and they were married until his passing in 2000. Edna had a knack for numbers and accounting, and among other positions, she retired as a controller for a car dealership in Modesto. She is well known for cooking family style meals, and enjoyed the lively companionship around the dinner table including card games and dominos. She dearly loved her family, going to many events and helping those in need. On December 14, 2002, Edna married Ron Bryant and relocated to Rocklin, CA. Edna had many happy years traveling with Ron, friends, and family to destinations such as Monterey, Indio, and jazz festivals in Idaho. Edna truly enjoyed spending time together attending events with Ron involving the grandkids, participating in gourmet dinner groups, and service club activities. Edna was a devout Christian and enjoyed attending church and Bible study. Franklin & Downs Ceres Chapel is honored to serve the Bryant family. There will be a gathering for family and friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home Ceres Chapel: 2561 5th Street Ceres, CA. Committal: at 11:30 AM Ceres Memorial Park: 1801 E. Whitmore Ave. Ceres, CA.

