Edna May Lourim Hirschfelt

July 19, 1927 - November 11, 2020

Sacramento, California - Edna May Lourim Hirschfelt, age 93 of Sacramento, died Nov. 11, 2020 at Atria nursing home due to complications of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's.

She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 19, 1927 to Kerens and Edna (Giffin) Fitzgerald, and grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan, where she married Robert "Bob" Lourim in 1948. May and Bob raised six children before Bob preceded her in death in 1988. May was then remarried to Bill Hirschfelt in 1994 with whom she has enjoyed 26 years of marriage, traveling and spending time with friends.

"Little May" was an active member of the Loyola Guild and GALS organizations that were founded on giving to others. Her heart was bigger than she was.

May is survived by her husband Bill, her children Patrick, Daniel, Mark, Karen, and James, eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is predeceased by her son Thomas, prior husband Bob, sisters Marietta, Shirley, Michelle, and brother Kerry.

A celebration of life and memorial will be held at a future date.





