1/1
Edna May Lourim Hirschfelt
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna May Lourim Hirschfelt
July 19, 1927 - November 11, 2020
Sacramento, California - Edna May Lourim Hirschfelt, age 93 of Sacramento, died Nov. 11, 2020 at Atria nursing home due to complications of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's.
She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 19, 1927 to Kerens and Edna (Giffin) Fitzgerald, and grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan, where she married Robert "Bob" Lourim in 1948. May and Bob raised six children before Bob preceded her in death in 1988. May was then remarried to Bill Hirschfelt in 1994 with whom she has enjoyed 26 years of marriage, traveling and spending time with friends.
"Little May" was an active member of the Loyola Guild and GALS organizations that were founded on giving to others. Her heart was bigger than she was.
May is survived by her husband Bill, her children Patrick, Daniel, Mark, Karen, and James, eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is predeceased by her son Thomas, prior husband Bob, sisters Marietta, Shirley, Michelle, and brother Kerry.
A celebration of life and memorial will be held at a future date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Traditions Cremation Services
6829 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 300
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 488-2894
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simple Traditions Cremation Services
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved