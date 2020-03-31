Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eduardo Monterrubio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eduardo Monterrubio, 99, a long time resident of Sacramento County, and proud U. S. Citizen, born in Mexico on October 29, 1920, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. As the last surviving sibling in his family, he was the loving father to eight children and patriarch to many nephews, nieces, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. In 2012, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Beatriz Monterrubio and sons, Ricardo in 1992, and Alejandro in 1982. He is survived by his children, Eduardo (Gerry), Eugenia McCarthy (Vern (Dick) McCarthy, predeceased in 2018), Roberto (Marta), Maricela Gallegos (Herman), Beatriz Liberati (Dennis), Antonio (Addie) and Daughter in Law, Eugenia Monterrubio. Among his siblings, he was the only one to further his education and went on to become an Accountant and Auditor for Banco Español Mexicano, in Mexico City. In the early 1960s the Monterrubio family moved to the United States, and after holding a series of odd jobs, sometimes two jobs at the same time, he went to work for Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto Headquarters, transferred to Hewlett-Packard, Corvallis, Oregon to work as an Inventory Receiver, trusted to account for the Gold material used to build the HP watches. Eduardo will be remembered as a humble private person, who loved to swim, run, play dominos and tailored. Above all, he was a devoted husband, loving father and who was deeply devoted to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Memorial service will be schedule at a later time.

