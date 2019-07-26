Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eduino Francisco Silva. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our much-loved Eduino was born Dec 18, 1930 & born to eternal life on July 23, 2019, at age 88. Eduino was born in the small village of Pedro Miguel on the island of Faial, Azores & was extremely proud of his Portuguese heritage. He was a fair, hardworking, fun-loving man with strong old-fashion values who treasured his family & friends. Greeting him in Heaven is his wife of 58 years Palmira, parents Jose Francisco & Rosa do Ceu da Silva, siblings Maria, Anna, Rosa, Jose, Senhorinha, & many beloved family members. He will be deeply missed by his children Lucy & Joel, Mary & Robin, grandson Kelly, nieces & nephews, close extended family, & many cherished friends. Services will be held Saturday, July 27 at St. Elizabeth's Church, 1817 12th Street, Sacramento, CA -- Viewing 9:30 AM, Rosary 10:00 AM, & Funeral mass will follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers & in memory of Eduino, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth's Church 1817 12th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811, please note for the St. Elizabeth's Church Building & Maintenance Fund.

