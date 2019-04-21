Edward 'Ben' Cahill passed away surrounded by loving family on April 15th, 2019 in Auburn. Born May 23rd, 1934 in Honolulu, Hawaii to John and Abigail, Ben was brother of John, Willie, Andrea, and Myrtle, devoted husband of Mauraid, loving father of Clayton and Jason, and doting grandfather of Jade. A UoP alum & college football player, he later became a successful business owner. A summer celebration is planned (date TBD). Ua hele i ke alamaaweiki.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019