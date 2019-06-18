Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward A. Cabelera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Cabelera passed away on June 14, 2019 on his 89th birthday. Ed was a loving husband, father and friend. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara, his son Ed (Bill), and his daughter Sharilyn all of Sacramento. Ed graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School where he excelled in baseball. He served in the U.S. Air Force and played baseball for them in Europe. He worked for Aerojet for 26 years before retiring. Ed enjoyed a full life and especially enjoyed hunting with his son and playing cards with his two brothers, Richard and Bob. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Per Ed's request, there will be no funeral services.

