Edward Arnold "Eddie/Geno" Rhoten
Born Oct. 10th, 1948 in Onley, Virginia peacefully passed away at his home on July 28th, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Edward was a decorated Vietnam Veteran who served in The United States Army. Eddie was a loving, caring man and father. He loved his family, especially his daughter Nicole who was his pride and joy, also his two dogs, as well as sports. Everyone knew his favorite phrase was "Whateva" and how often he used it. Eddie will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Edward was preceded in death by his parents Willie & Joane Rhoten as well as his brother John Wayne. He is survived by his daughter Nicole, his grandson Noah, brothers Gene and Roy, and sisters Ann and Frances as well as many other family members and friends. You will be in our hearts forever.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 28, 2020.
