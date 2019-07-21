Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Arthur Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Edward Arthur Walker at home on June 9th, 2019, at the age of 72. Ed was born on May 5th, 1947 in Seattle, Washington, graduated from Nathan Hale HS in Seattle then joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1966. He met the love of his life while stationed in Rio Vista, CA right before his discharge and decided to stay in California. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward & Frances Walker. He leaves behind his wife Debbie, of 48 years, of Roseville, daughter Melissa McCormick, son-in-law Mike McCormick, his pride and joys grandsons Henry & Nolan McCormick, of Carmichael, sisters Sharon Daly of Rogue River, OR, and Tanya Bainter of Seattle, WA, nieces, nephews and many fabulous life long friends. Ed retired in 2005 after 35 years of service with the St of CA all with the Sec of State's Office and Caltrans. He loved golf, took pride in his yard, traveling, fishing and playing & spoiling his grandsons. Services will be held on July 29th at 1 pm, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95841. A reception celebrating Ed's life will follow. Ed had a love of Hawaiian shirts so to honor his memory we encourage everyone to wear Hawaiian. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to in Ed's name.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Edward Arthur Walker at home on June 9th, 2019, at the age of 72. Ed was born on May 5th, 1947 in Seattle, Washington, graduated from Nathan Hale HS in Seattle then joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1966. He met the love of his life while stationed in Rio Vista, CA right before his discharge and decided to stay in California. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward & Frances Walker. He leaves behind his wife Debbie, of 48 years, of Roseville, daughter Melissa McCormick, son-in-law Mike McCormick, his pride and joys grandsons Henry & Nolan McCormick, of Carmichael, sisters Sharon Daly of Rogue River, OR, and Tanya Bainter of Seattle, WA, nieces, nephews and many fabulous life long friends. Ed retired in 2005 after 35 years of service with the St of CA all with the Sec of State's Office and Caltrans. He loved golf, took pride in his yard, traveling, fishing and playing & spoiling his grandsons. Services will be held on July 29th at 1 pm, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95841. A reception celebrating Ed's life will follow. Ed had a love of Hawaiian shirts so to honor his memory we encourage everyone to wear Hawaiian. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to in Ed's name. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.