It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Edward Arthur Walker at home on June 9th, 2019, at the age of 72. Ed was born on May 5th, 1947 in Seattle, Washington, graduated from Nathan Hale HS in Seattle then joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1966. He met the love of his life while stationed in Rio Vista, CA right before his discharge and decided to stay in California. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward & Frances Walker. He leaves behind his wife Debbie, of 48 years, of Roseville, daughter Melissa McCormick, son-in-law Mike McCormick, his pride and joys grandsons Henry & Nolan McCormick, of Carmichael, sisters Sharon Daly of Rogue River, OR, and Tanya Bainter of Seattle, WA, nieces, nephews and many fabulous life long friends. Ed retired in 2005 after 35 years of service with the St of CA all with the Sec of State's Office and Caltrans. He loved golf, took pride in his yard, traveling, fishing and playing & spoiling his grandsons. Services will be held on July 29th at 1 pm, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95841. A reception celebrating Ed's life will follow. Ed had a love of Hawaiian shirts so to honor his memory we encourage everyone to wear Hawaiian. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to in Ed's name.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019