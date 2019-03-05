Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ed" Casey. View Sign

Edward Casey, age 79, entered into Heavenly rest on February 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Ed was a beloved and devoted husband to Barbara for 54 years. He was a caring and nurturing father to Michael and Colleen Childers (Eric). He relished being Papa to his four grandchildren: Rylan, Connor, Conrad, and Katie. He is preceded in death by his brother Patrick and is survived by his sister Barbara Farrenkopf and brother Paul. Whether it was for an afternoon drive or for days away across the country, Ed enjoyed getting out and exploring. He loved God's wondrous nature, capturing beauty and events through his camera. He was always the man behind the camera. Ed was proud of his Irish heritage and the three trips to Ireland he made with family were especially memorable. Ed also exhibited the most delightfully dry Irish sense of humor. A memorial Mass to celebrate Ed's life will be held on Friday, March 8 at 11:00am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Ed's name.

