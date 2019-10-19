Edward D. Aitken (Dave), was born in San Rafael, California to Margaret and James Aitken. He grew up exploring and loving the San Francisco Bay and Sacramento Valley areas. Dave enlisted in the US Air Force at the beginning of the Korean conflict. He earned his pilot wings and commission through the Aviation Cadet program and went on to serve 28 years in the Air Force, retiring as a Lt. Col. His greatest aircraft love was the C-130, which he flew around the world. He met his wife, Rockey, the true love of his life, while based in Oregon. They raised their daughters, Janice (Gary), Jennifer (Tim), and Julie (Mark) as they served all over the world. Dave was the proud grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of twelve. His legacy of love and grace will be remembered by his family and friends forever. A Celebration of Life with full military honors will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Dave will be interred with his wife, Rockey, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Sierra Hills Memorial Park in Sacramento, California, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841. Please visit our online guestbook for Edward at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 19, 2019