Edward Love was born on September 12, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on September 18, 2019 in Fair Oaks, California. Edward is survived by his wife Judy Love; his four children, John Love (Kathleen), Gail Arceneaux (Bernard), Lynn Bone, and Edward Love (Peggy); 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Edward served in the Armed Forces during the Korean war. He taught school in Sacramento City School District. He loved fishing and quilting. Friends and family are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 21, 2019