Ed passed away peacefully at home December 17, 2019 at the age of 76. He leaves behind his soulmate, best friend, and wife of 50 years Karen (Burner) Williams, sons Gary (Rita), Tom (Andrea), Tim (LaDonne), grandchildren Kyle, Ashley and Blake Williams, Ryan Valdez, Raymond, John, Josh and Anthony Espinoza. Also survived by sister Shirley Young, brother Butch Cross (Bonnie), sister-in-law Susan Burner (Terry) and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother Eileen Cross, sister Donna Lee and brother-in-law Bruce Harris, and in-laws C. Doulton and Lorraine Burner. He attended Roseville High School Class of '62, was an Army Vietnam Veteran, worked as an Engineer for the SP/UP Railroads until his retirement in 2005. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf, cards, RVing with family and friends, bowling on a league with his wife and, his favorite, spending time at the coast in Lincoln City, Oregon. Over the past eleven years Ed had many serious health issues that affected his body, but not his spirit or unwavering faith in God. He will be remembered as an amazing man for his strength, positive determination and will to live. He had a beautiful soul, never complaining about the medical challenges he endured. He was a wonderful husband and father, with a fun loving spirit and a great sense of humor. Due to the virus all services and events at the Centerpoint Community Church have been suspended until further notice. Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020