Passed away peacefully from natural causes on November 13, 2019. Born in Linden Texas on October 9, 1922, he served in the United States Navy during World War II and was Honorably Discharged on March 4, 1946. He received a World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (1 star), from serving as a Steward's Mate First Class on the USS Bollinger. After the Navy, Edward eventually moved to California and settled in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood. A cement mason by trade, he worked for many years helping construct bridges and other structures in Sacramento that to this day, display his fine craftsmanship. He was a dedicated working member of the Cement Masons Local 400 from 1954 until his retirement in 1979. Edward is survived by his daughters Sandra Little - Rancho Cordova, CA, Daisy Perry - Dallas, TX, and Ester Smallwood (Gee) - Duncanville, TX; along with several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other relatives. A short service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Boulevard, Sacramento, CA, 95838 (916.256.2659). Visitation will be available on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 17, 2019