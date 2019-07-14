Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Hugh Poteet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Hugh Poteet passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 8, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born August 25, 1928 in Follansbee, West Virginia to Charles and Dulcie Poteet. The family moved to Martinez, California when he was a child and then to Marysville Washington where he graduated from Marysville High School. Ed was in the United States Air Force where he served his country for three years, 18 months of which he was stationed in Korea. Upon his return, his final station was at Davis Montham Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. He enrolled at the University of Arizona where he majored in Agriculture. During his time at U of A, he met his future bride, Janann B. Smith. They married on August 10, 1957 in Peoria, Illinois. They settled in Sacramento in 1960. Ed leaves behind Janann, his wife of 61 years, three children, Jeff, Brandon (Alaire), Mary (Bo), and three grandchildren: Allison, James, and Shaelyn, who brought him much pride and joy. He was preceeded in death by his parents and 3 brothers. Ed devoted 10 years coaching his sons' Eastern Little League baseball teams. His other hobbies included gardening, especially growing sunflowers and tomatoes. He also enjoyed woodworking and built many projects which continue to fill our homes. Another hobby Ed had was drying various fruits in the summers. We enjoyed his dried fruit all winter long. Ed was always a dependable and helpful neighbor and friend. He was a truly devoted man who always put his family first. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Adrian and Nora Berci for their loving care for the last seven months. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. We are also grateful to the Mercy Hospice Team for their comfort and care. In lieu of flowers, a charitable gift can be made to Carmichael Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Carmichael Presbyterian Church.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019

