Survived by wife Patricia, 4 kids, many grandkids and great grandchildren. He worked for the federal government for 31 years from post office to HUD. Viewing on 4/13/19 at 11:30am with services immediately following. Reception will follow internment. St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, 95820. In lieu of flowers, please donate to
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 10, 2019
