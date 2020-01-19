It's with great sadness to announce the passing of our dad Edward James Salvo. He grew up Oak Park, Calif. to Gaspero and Margaret Salvo; whom immigrated from Sicily and was the youngest 8 children. Dad passed two week shy of his 90th Birthday. Edward was a hardworking man. He worked at Southern Pacific Railroad, Aerojet and retired from Army Depot in 1990. He enjoyed 29 years of retirement! Dad was great outdoorsman from hunting to fishing and taking long drives. He leaves behind his daughter Mary Salvo Rivera and his son Ed Salvo Jr. and his longtime partner for the last 23 years Clare Blandsford. A celebration of life and luncheon will be held at the American Legion, Post 447 720 Santiago Ave, Sacramento, Calif. 95815, Starting at 1pm on Sunday Feb. 9,2020. Everyone who knew dad is welcome to come in honor of his life. Please RSVP at 916-798-6738
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020