Passed on February 8, 2019, age 99, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by wife Mae, son Greg (Lillian), granddaughter Tracie, and daughter Roxanne Tom (Robert). He is survived by daughter Sheri Morishita (Don), son Doug, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was retired from the Sacto County Veteran Services department after serving 34 years. Donations can be made to ACC, 7334 Park City Dr., Sacto, CA 95831 or the "Chinese United Methodist Church", 2470 28th Ave., Sacto 95822. A Celebration of Life will be on March 10th, 1pm at HKI, 5675 Freeport Blvd, 95822. note: casual dress, limited seating, please let us know person(s) attending at [email protected]
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2019