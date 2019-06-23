Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Lambert Sr.. View Sign Service Information Harry A. Nauman & Son 4041 Freeport Blvd Sacramento , CA 95822 (916)-452-6157 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Lambert, Sr. was born in Genoa IL, in July 1931, and passed away peacefully following a courageous 6-year battle with leukemia surrounded by his loving family on June 18 at the age of 87. Ed graduated from Genoa-Kingston H.S. in 1949 and left home in 1951 for Chicago to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. Returning to the states after serving his country overseas during the Korean War, and while being stationed at Travis Air Force Base, he met and later married a beautiful Swiss girl named Lee Reichmuth in 1954 (the love of his life). After graduating with Distinction from Sacramento City College and CA State University, Sacramento, he gained employment at Aerojet in Sacramento as a financial planner for the Minuteman 3rd Stage Missile Project and Polaris Missile Program. After 13 years, he left Aerojet to work for Sacramento County where in 1992, he was appointed by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors as the Director of the Department of Risk Management and retired after 24 years with the County in 1995. He traveled the world and loved spending time with family and friends. While he visited many great places, his favorite was Lake Tahoe where he and Lee spent their honeymoon and vacationed with family for nearly 60 years. He was a gifted basketball player in high school, and went on to lead his Air Force team in scoring all 4 years. He was heavily involved in the community, volunteering and participating in numerous organizations, many of which he served as president. For over 50 years he was an adult volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, and was a proud recipient of the prestigious Silver Beaver Award for distinguished Service to Youth, which is the highest award presented to adults by the Boy Scouts. He was very proud his 3 boys and oldest grandson earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He is preceded in death by his parents Beulah and Dewey; sisters Dorothy and Irene; and brothers J.B. and Gene. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Lee; brother Ted (Ardy); sons Eddie Jr. (April), Scott (Tawney), Gary (Nancy); grandchildren Ted (Kristina), Ken (Kristin), Jack, Katie, Ashley, and Jenna; great grandchild Henry. A special thank you to Dr. Michael Carroll and the nurses caring for him at the Sutter infusion center. Viewing on Friday, June 28 at Harry A. Nauman Funeral Home, 4041 Freeport Blvd, Sacto, from 4-7pm with Rosary at 6pm. Mass on Saturday, June 29 at St. Anthony Parish, 660 Florin Rd, Sacto, 10 a.m. with reception to follow.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019

