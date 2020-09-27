Edward Lambert, Jr. (Eddie) passed away peacefully at home in Gilbert, Arizona following a courageous 2-year battle with cancer on September 22 at the age of 65. Born in Sacramento in March 1955 to Lena and the late Edward Lambert, Sr., it was clear from an early age Eddie was intuitively creative and artistic, with a great imagination and a love for entertainment. He found a love for music in his youth, playing guitar in a neighborhood band. In 1973 he graduated from JFK H.S. in Sacramento. He went on to receive an AA in Business from Sacramento City College and a BA in Communications from CSUS. Eddie found his true passion while working at the CSUS radio station and listening to Wolfman Jack and "Dr. Don" Rose (KFRC) on the Radio. His first big break in Radio began at Sacramento's big Top 40 powerhouse, KROY and later KWOD as a Disc Jockey. This was the beginning of an iconic 40-year career in Radio for "Mister Ed." While excelling on air, he may be best known in the Radio industry for his work behind the scenes as Music Director and Program Director at radio stations in Minneapolis, Madison, Atlanta, Dallas, Bend and Sacramento (KZZO "The Zone"). His dedication to detail, foresight and relentless work ethic resulted in high and sometimes record-breaking listener ratings and being nominated as Program Director of the year five times, often described by friends in the industry as a true Radio warrior. Fun loving and adventurous, Eddie traveled the world from the pyramids in Egypt, to the Great Wall of China, to the stone heads on Easter Island where he proposed to his lovely wife, April. He also enjoyed annual family vacations in Lake Tahoe (nearly 60 years), Mardi Gras and Christmas time with family. He was always the life of the party. He was an avid photographer, reader, rock 'n roll memorabilia collector, and recipient of Eagle Scout with Troop 38. Survived by his wife of 14 years, April and her son Dustin; brothers Scott (Tawney), and Gary (Nancy); nephews Ted (Kristina), Ken (Kristin), Jack (Rochelle), and nieces Katie, Ashley, and Jenna; great nephew Henry. Viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 10am to noon, with a Tribute at 11am, Harry A. Nauman Funeral Home, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store