Ed passed quietly and peacefully at home surrounded by family. Ed leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Lupe Manriquez-Harvey; Ed also leaves a brother Robert Townsend and Family; additionally, Ed leaves behind four children and their spouses: Richard Costen-Harvey & Stewart Scherf; Ed Harvey, Jr. and Betty Serrano; Lance and Teresa Harvey; and, Marc and Geraldine Harvey. Ed also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Caballo Blanco Mexican restaurant on Thursday, October 24, 2019; 2pm to 5pm. We are asking that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 24, 2019
